Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.67.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

CCA opened at C$62.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$59.10 and a twelve month high of C$75.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

