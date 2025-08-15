Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and traded as high as $52.68. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 2,890 shares changing hands.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.1203 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

