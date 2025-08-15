Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for 2.8% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. CIBC downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 269.23%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.