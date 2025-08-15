Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,309.85. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.