Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $85,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $275.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average is $282.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.31.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

