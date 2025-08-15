Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3%

Chubb stock opened at $275.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.