Christopher Peetz Sells 40,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

