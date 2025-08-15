Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after acquiring an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $263.20 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.67 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

