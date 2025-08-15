Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,511.72. This represents a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,661.24. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,684. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $471,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

