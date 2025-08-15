Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (CNTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of CNTA opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $875,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.64. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,322 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $126,744.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 208,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,322.49. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,322 shares of company stock worth $3,196,684. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,623 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,973 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,994,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 930,711 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 710,936 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

