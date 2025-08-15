Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stake Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cencora were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $295.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.74. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

