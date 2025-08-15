CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,789,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,525,000 after purchasing an additional 424,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $158.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,898 shares of company stock worth $1,277,458 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

