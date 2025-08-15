Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $508.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

