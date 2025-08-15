CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1,641.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,099 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 84,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CarGurus by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 59,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $21,884,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,242,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

In other news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 104,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,270. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,245. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

