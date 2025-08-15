Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

