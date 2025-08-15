Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$96.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

CM opened at C$102.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$70.65 and a 1 year high of C$102.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total transaction of C$855,240.38. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total value of C$4,047,614.30. Insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,590 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.