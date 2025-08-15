Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.7778.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CWH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Trading Down 1.2%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,142,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 975,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Camping World has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.