Callan Family Office LLC Sells 759 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.