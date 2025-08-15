Callan Family Office LLC Sells 152 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 339.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after buying an additional 112,380 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $289,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,032,725.08. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

