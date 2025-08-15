Callan Family Office LLC Sells 11,136 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,986.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,260,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,203 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 899,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.52 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

