Callan Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.4%

DOX opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

