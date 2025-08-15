Callan Family Office LLC Invests $304,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.29 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

