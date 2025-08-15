Callan Family Office LLC Increases Position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $122.79.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. CGI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

