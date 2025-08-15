Callan Family Office LLC Has $386,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,615,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.25 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

