Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.