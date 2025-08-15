Callan Family Office LLC Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.