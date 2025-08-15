Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.