Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 345 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $142,937,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE ELS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

