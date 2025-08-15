C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of AI stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,014,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,074.88. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $441,517.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,801.28. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,262,793 shares of company stock valued at $53,394,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

