Brokerages Set Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Target Price at $10.21

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6071.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
UEC stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.88.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Read More
