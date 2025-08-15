Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $23.81

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bilibili by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 167,376 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.