Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $10.50

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 185.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arhaus by 28.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.39 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

