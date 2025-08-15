Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 34.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 277,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 681.1% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock worth $217,040,489 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $311.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.