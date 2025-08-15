Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is Sector Gamma AS’s Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 8.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $47.86 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

