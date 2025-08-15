Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) Director Sells $50,421.25 in Stock

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $50,421.25. Following the sale, the director owned 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,844.30. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $111.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $115.91.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $45,512,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $25,135,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 80.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 244,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.