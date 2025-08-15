Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 477,416 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,416 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.