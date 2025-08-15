Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,018,747 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,595,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,747 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ambev worth $40,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,170,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 8,312,561 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 477,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

