Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Dollar General worth $122,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 139,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 36.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.