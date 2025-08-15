Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $187.81 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,993,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 413,627 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $187,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

