Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,908 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Conagra Brands worth $71,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after buying an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,306,000 after buying an additional 698,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after buying an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

