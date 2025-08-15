Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $50,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

