Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 295,047 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $43,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

SRE stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.