Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 156,280 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $54,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.