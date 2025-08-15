Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 662,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 327,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

