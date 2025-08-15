Boston Partners Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,026 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 99.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $5,810,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $233.16 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $145.50 and a one year high of $245.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.