BMO Capital Markets Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $1.10 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

PLUG opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.35. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,027,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $552,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

