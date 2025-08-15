Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, 180 Life Sciences, Cardinal Health, McKesson, Insmed, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pfizer are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Their market value is driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals or setbacks, patent expirations and overall demand for healthcare solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $638.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.30. The company has a market capitalization of $604.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

180 Life Sciences (ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

NASDAQ ATNF traded up $8.68 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 181,817,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.38. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

NYSE CAH traded down $11.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

MCK traded down $9.88 on Tuesday, hitting $662.90. 1,039,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $713.17 and its 200 day moving average is $680.90. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.82. 5,039,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,765. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. Insmed has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $121.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.22. 1,177,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,413,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,784,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

