Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 508.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

