Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

