Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 141.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE PPL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

